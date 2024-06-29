3 firefighters injured after store signs come crashing down at scene of Washington Heights fire

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three firefighters were injured after two giant store signs came crashing down at the scene of a fire in Washington Heights.
Flames broke out at 1281 St Nicholas Ave. near 174th Street just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The firefighters had just finished putting out a fire that swept through the stores - a snack shop and a beauty salon.
Dozens of EMS rushed to help the firefighters, who were brought to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
----------
