6 people injured, including 4 firefighters, in apartment building fire in Washington Heights: FDNY

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Several people were injured, including four firefighters, after a fast-moving fire broke out at an apartment building in Washington Heights Wednesday night.

FDNY officials say the fire began around 7 p.m. at 65 Fort Washington Ave. between West 161st and 162nd streets.

They say 33 units and 138 fire and EMS members were operating on the scene.

Officials reported fire in the walls and ceiling for floors three, four and five.

Six people were injured, including four firefighters and two civilians. All of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was placed under control just after 8:30 p.m.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

