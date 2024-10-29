Water main break floods block in Hoboken, New Jersey

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A water main break put a section of Hoboken under water.
It happened early Tuesday morning on 5th Street at Clinton Street.
Veolia Water says there is no boil water advisory and, "We have maintained positive pressure in the system. Crews are working to isolate the broken main right now."
Hoboken residents are warned that the 12-inch water main break could cause low water pressure.
Clinton Street is closed between 4th and 6th streets.
NJ Transit buses are being diverted around the break.
