Water main break leads to suspensions on B and C lines; A and D partially suspended

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A water main break in Manhattan is causing subway service disruptions, including suspensions to certain lines.

Citizen App video shows what looked like a water main break at Central Park West around 102nd Street.

The break has been repaired, but subway service has been impacted.

B and C trains are suspended in both directions, and there are partial suspensions to the A and D trains.

There's no A train service between Jay Street and 168th Street, and limited service between 168 Street and 207th Street.

D train service between 34 St-Herald Square and 161 St-Yankee Stadium is also suspended.

The MTA is advising riders headed to the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade balloon inflation on the Upper West Side, to take the No. 1 train.

