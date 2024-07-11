Wayne Brady gets real about unconventional family life in 'Wayne Brady: The Family Remix'

Wayne Brady's unconventional family life and quest to tell his truth is documented in "Wayne Brady: The Family Remix," premiering July 24 on Freeform and streaming the next day on Hulu.

"I'm ready to share with my world the truth."

There's a lot more to Wayne Brady than you might expect, and he is ready to share it all in "Wayne Brady: The Family Remix."

You know him as an actor, comedian, host and so much more. But off stage and behind the scenes, Brady's life has been somewhat of a secret, but now he is peeling back the layers and letting the world in.

Viewers will get to meet Brady's blended family.

Mandie is Wayne's business partner... and ex-wife.

Maile is Wayne's daughter with Mandie.

Jason is Mandie's life partner... who used to be a dancer in Brady's Las Vegas show.

Together, they call themselves the "Core Four." Brady admits it's "weird," but it works for them.

"Wayne Brady: The Family Remix" explores their family dynamic, as well as Brady learning to live as his authentic self, the self he now wants to share with the world.

As Brady says in the trailer, "Buckle up, 'cause it's gonna be a really good ride."

"Wayne Brady: The Family Remix" premieres on Freeform July 24 and streams the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform, Hulu and this ABC station.