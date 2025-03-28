Flames tear through 2 homes in West Islip, Long Island, reducing them to rubble

WEST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A fast-moving fire tore through two homes in West Islip, Long Island on Friday, reducing much of the homes to rubble.

The fire broke out at a home located at 1817 N. Monroe Ave.

West Islip firefighters arrived at the home and noticed a fire in the garage area. It then spread to an adjacent home.

Fire officials say both homeowners were able to evacuate their home.

No injuries were reported, but the fire reduced much of the two homes to rubble.

NewsCopter 7 was over the charred remains of the homes hours after the fire began.



An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

