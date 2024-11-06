Westchester County issues ban on open fires in parks due to dry conditions

WESTCHESTER COUNTY (WABC) -- Westchester County issued a ban on open fires in county parks on Wednesday.

The ban, a result of the dry conditions, goes into effect immediately.

In a statement, the county said the wooden environments in the parks have an increased risk of fire due the shortage of rain this season.

Charcoal and propane fires are only allowed for cooking in permanently fixed grills in the parks while the ban is in effect.

Westchester County also adhered residents to use several safety measures during the ban and as the drought watch continues.

They say to limit their size of permitted camp fires and never leave one unattended, and make sure it has been fully extinguished before leaving a campsite. The burning of tree limbs or other organic debris is not permitted while the ban is in effect. Safely dispose of any charcoal used in a grill or ashes from wood burned in a fireplace. Extinguish cigarettes and other lightened materials safely and refrain from dropping them in any wooded or grassy area. And anyone observing smoke or small fire in any park or wooded area, to please call 911 immediately so it can be quickly. contained.

