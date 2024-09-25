Police warn Yonkers residents to be vigilant of new iPhone home deliveries being tracked by thieves

Marcus Solis has the latest on the pattern of iPhone thefts in Yonkers.

Marcus Solis has the latest on the pattern of iPhone thefts in Yonkers.

Marcus Solis has the latest on the pattern of iPhone thefts in Yonkers.

Marcus Solis has the latest on the pattern of iPhone thefts in Yonkers.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Police in Yonkers are asking residents to be vigilant of thieves tracking new iPhone deliveries to people's homes.

It comes after one homeowner, Jelani Allen, told Eyewitness News a package containing a new iPhone 16 was stolen from her front porch on Tuesday in less than 15 seconds.

"This one hit home literally," Allen said. "People are riding around stealing that stuff, it's appalling at this point."

Video from Allen's home showed a FedEx driver deliver the phone 12 minutes before the phone was taken, but no signature was required.

Allen had just arrived home a few seconds before when the truck was at his house.

"You feel violated, right?" said homeowner Christina Llambelis. "We've lived here for five years and never had a package stolen."

Porch piracy isn't uncommon, but the release of the phone last week has resulted in thefts nationwide.

Yonkers police have increased controls. The also made one arrest -- 29-year-old Orlando Alcantra -- of the Bronx in their operation.

"We're working with our partners, cellphone carriers and with delivery services to make sure that we are getting to the bottom of how they (thieves) are getting the information," said Yonkers Police Dept. Detective Sergeant Frank Didomizio.

Investigators are working to learn if leaking of shipping information is behind the thefts.

ALSO READ | NYPD releases bodycam video of police shooting at subway station

Josh Einiger has the details on teh newly released body camera video.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

