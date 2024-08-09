What's up this weekend? Events for 8/10 - 8/11

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Dragon Fest Panda Day #2

Saturday, August 10

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

7 Washington Square North New York, NY 10003

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dragon-fest-panda-day-2-tickets-952317566477?aff=erelexpmlt &irclickid=0wF1dJ0dPxyKWdm0i8QctXVUUkCzs%3A1fFxCYz80 &sharedid=timeout.com &irpid=10078 &utm_source=impact &utm_medium=ebaf &utm_campaign=afsp_ceal_pmk_fpp_0_us_0_0_bau_0 &utm_term=10078 &utm_content=1818731__timeout.com &irgwc=1

Greenpoint Film Festival

Friday, August 9 - Sunday, August 11

Brooklyn

https://tickets.greenpointfilmfestival.org/schedule

Model A Fords and Antique Aircraft Show

Bob Woodruff Foundation

American Airpower Museum

Saturday, August 10

10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

https://bobwoodrufffoundation.org/event/8-10-2024-model-a-fords-and-antique-aircraft-show/

Harlem Week Block Party

Food Bank NYC

Sunday, August 11

11 a.m.

https://volunteer.foodbanknyc.org/calendar

National Dominican Day Parade

Sunday, August 11

12 p.m.

6th Avenue in Manhattan from 37th to 55th Street

https://natddp.org/

