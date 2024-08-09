What's up this weekend? Events for 8/10 - 8/11

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
Saturday, August 10
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
7 Washington Square North New York, NY 10003
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dragon-fest-panda-day-2-tickets-952317566477?aff=erelexpmlt&irclickid=0wF1dJ0dPxyKWdm0i8QctXVUUkCzs%3A1fFxCYz80&sharedid=timeout.com&irpid=10078&utm_source=impact&utm_medium=ebaf&utm_campaign=afsp_ceal_pmk_fpp_0_us_0_0_bau_0&utm_term=10078&utm_content=1818731__timeout.com&irgwc=1
Friday, August 9 - Sunday, August 11
Brooklyn
https://tickets.greenpointfilmfestival.org/schedule
Bob Woodruff Foundation
American Airpower Museum
Saturday, August 10
10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
https://bobwoodrufffoundation.org/event/8-10-2024-model-a-fords-and-antique-aircraft-show/
Food Bank NYC
Sunday, August 11
11 a.m.
https://volunteer.foodbanknyc.org/calendar
Sunday, August 11
12 p.m.
6th Avenue in Manhattan from 37th to 55th Street
https://natddp.org/
