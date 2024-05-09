'Wheel of Fortune Live!' travels the country giving 'Wheel' watchers a chance to spin and win

"Wheel of Fortune Live!" is giving contestants across the country a chance to spin and win up to $10,000!

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. -- "Wheel of Fortune Live!" is a travelling version of the hit TV game show "Wheel of Fortune." On The Red Carpet caught up with veteran game show host Mark L. Walberg when "Wheel of Fortune Live!" rolled into Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage, CA.

"There's the TV show with Pat Sajak and Vanna White that we all grew up with, and what we're doing is bringing it to the heartland and to Canada and all over with a live version of that show, not for TV, but we get people right out of the audience to come up and play the game and sort of fulfill their bucket list of being on 'Wheel of Fortune,'" explained Walberg.

Contestants are randomly selected from the audience to jump on stage and spin a replica of the iconic Wheel, solve puzzles and win prizes, like trips to Paris or Hawaii and even cash money up to $10,000.

Ann Guinpivano was lucky enough to get on stage. "I thought, 'I don't have a chance, and then my name showed up on the screen and I screamed my head off.'"

"We have no idea of who is going to end up on stage, and that happens every night is a journey. That's my favorite part." explained Walberg.

"It's not as easy as it looks," said contestant Mickey Guillory. "It's a lot harder on the stage than when you are sitting in your seat. I had every one of them when I'm sitting in my seat, but up there, you're frozen."

The night's top winner was Anthony Montuori Jr.. He had some advice for anyone who finds themselves spinning the Wheel. "It is nerve wracking when you are up there, and the letters are called. You don't know what to do. You take a breath, buy a vowel and stay calm."

Walberg said everyone needs to check out "Wheel of Fortune Live!" when it comes to a city year you. "We have a great time. There's nothing at stake but fun, and it's a celebration of America's game." Even if you don't get on stage, you still have a chance of winning.

"When someone wins on stage we try to match that prize for someone in the audience," he said.

Find a complete list of "Wheel of Fortune Live" tour dates here.

