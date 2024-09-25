Oscar winner Lupito Nyong'o stars in heartwarming animated film 'The Wild Robot'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Coming to theaters this weekend is the story of a robot named Roz and her struggle to survive on a remote, wild island.

The movie is called "The Wild Robot" and stars Lupito Nyong'o who lends her voice to the animated adventure.

The movie is great example of how sometimes the simpler the story, the better. It is based on the book of the same name and is a heartwarming tale that proves family can be found in the most unexpected places.

Oscar-winning actress Nyong'o has a gift for making audiences feel.

She has been captivating viewers since we first met her on film, and now she is doing it again with her voice, some clever animation and a stellar storyline about acceptance, friendship and ultimately what it means to care about others.

Nyong'o said there is plenty to be learned from her character.

"Her journey is one of adaptation, she arrives on this island, she's not programmed for it, but in order to stay true to herself, she has to adapt," Nyong'o said. "That's the big lesson that you can change and still remain true to yourself and it's important to do so."

And as for what the actress wants people to know about her new movie?

"I want everyone to know that 'The Wild Robot' is for everyone with a pulse," she said.

The film hits theaters on Friday.

