Snow, sleet, and rain expected again this weekend in New York City, the Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another winter storm will bring a wintry mix to New York City and the Tri-State area this weekend.

Clouds will increase on Saturday morning, and snow will spread across the region by midday.

Snowfall will continue for most of the area into the evening before a changeover to sleet and soaking rain as milder air arrives.

North and west of New York City will likely remain sleet and freezing rain into Sunday morning, leading to dangerous travel conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of the Tri-State through the weekend.

We'll see a lull in the precipitation during the morning, but the system cranks up with another round of soaking rain on Sunday afternoon in the city and areas to the south. A wintry mix is likely to the far north and west.

Snowfall totals will range from a coating to an inch from the city on south and across most of Long Island. 1-3 inches is likely to the north and west of the city, while higher elevations could see 3-6 inches.

PROJECTED SNOWFALL TOTALS

Our next system could arrive late in the week with the potential for some snow.

