Midweek storm to bring snow, ice and rain to New York City, Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- February is looking stormier with a few chances to get some snow over the first half of the month.

We have AccuWeather Alert for Thursday morning as this storm will bring a mix of snow to ice to rain.

It's likely the morning commute will be nasty, especially off to the north of the city.

The storm will bring potentially a couple of hours of snow in New York City and over much of the area.

As warmer air moves in, the snow will change over to sleet and freezing rain, and ultimately to all rain.

The farther north that you live, the longer that changeover will take - so more snow!

Accumulations will range from a coating to 2 inches in New York City and 1-3 inches north and west with higher elevations possibly getting more than 3 inches.

That storm will be out of the area by early afternoon on Thursday. After a brisk day on Friday, another storm moves into the area on Saturday afternoon with another wintry mix.

A third storm looks likely the middle of next week. That one looks a little snowier.

