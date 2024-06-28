Woman accused of making false report about a gun that led to evacuation at Wildwood boardwalk

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman from Bristol, Pennsylvania, has been charged with making a false report about a gun that led to the evacuation of a section of Morey's Piers on the Wildwood, New Jersey boardwalk.
Taylor Erickson, 29, was charged with causing a false public alarm and making a false report to law enforcement.
The incident happened Saturday evening in the area of 25th Avenue and the beach.
The North Wildwood Police Department said Erickson reported that a juvenile male brandished a gun, then entered the Surfside Pier section of Morey's Piers.
Erickson gave officers a detailed description of the suspect, as well as a description of the gun, police say.
That prompted a police response and the evacuation of Surfside Pier.
However, police say they were able to find the juvenile and he was confirmed not to be in possession of a gun.
The pier was reopened a short time later.
Investigators went on to say they conducted witness interviews and viewed surveillance video but were not able to find any evidence of someone brandishing a gun.
During a follow-up interview, police say Erickson admitted to creating a false report after she got into a verbal dispute with the juveniles.
Erickson was placed on a summons and released pending a court date.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.