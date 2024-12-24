Woman critical after firefighters detect carbon monoxide in Queens home

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was critically overcome by carbon monoxide in a home in the St. Albans section of Queens on Tuesday.

She was found on the third floor of the 194th Street home just before 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters detected carbon monoxide upon their arrival. They went through the home and located the woman and two others.

She was taken to a hyperbaric chamber at Nassau University Medical Center in critical condition.

Two others, including a child, were treated for exposure to carbon monoxide. They are expected to be OK.

Investigators preliminarily found a three-story home that appears to have has been illegally renovated.

They discovered seven apartments -- two in the basement, two in the first floor, two in the second floor -- and the woman was living in the top floor.

The city's Buildings Department has responded to investigate further.

Investigators are preliminarily looking at the hot water heater as a possible source of the leak.

