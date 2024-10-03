Woman dies after being stabbed inside deli in Longwood, the Bronx

LONGWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- A woman has died after being stabbed inside a deli in the Bronx on Thursday, according to police.
Authorities say officers responded to 549 Southern Blvd., a deli in the Longwood section, around 3:15 p.m. for reports of a woman stabbed and critically injured.
They say the 29-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso.
The victim was later pronounced dead, according to police.
The suspect, a female, fled on a white scooter and was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue sweatpants.
The location of the stabbing is just steps away from a subway station near East 149th Street.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
