Woman dies after being stabbed inside deli in Longwood, the Bronx

LONGWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- A woman has died after being stabbed inside a deli in the Bronx on Thursday, according to police.

Authorities say officers responded to 549 Southern Blvd., a deli in the Longwood section, around 3:15 p.m. for reports of a woman stabbed and critically injured.

They say the 29-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso.

The victim was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The suspect, a female, fled on a white scooter and was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue sweatpants.

The location of the stabbing is just steps away from a subway station near East 149th Street.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

