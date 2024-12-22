Woman found on fire aboard F train in Coney Island; NYPD investigating as homicide

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman is dead after being found on fire Sunday morning on a subway train, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Officers arrived at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station around 7:30 a.m. for a call of a woman needing assistance.

They found a woman on fire in the middle train car aboard a stationary F train.

The officers extinguished the fire, and responding EMS technicians pronounced the woman dead.

The medical examiner is working to determine the exact cause of death.

Initial indications are that the woman was sleeping in the subway car when she set on fire by someone.

Police are trying to figure out if the suspect and victim knew each other.

It appears the train was stopped when the suspect walked in and the woman was set on fire.

F train service was shut down in both directions between Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue and Kings Highway as police investigated.

