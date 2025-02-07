Woman says she suffered broken jaw after being punched by Amazon delivery man: Exclusive

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman is recovering with a broken jaw that she says she suffered at the hands of an Amazon delivery man.

Emily Omara needs surgery on her broken jaw, and on Thursday, she and her husband are asking police to find the man who broke it with a punch to the side of her face.

"They need to get this guy," said Omara's husband Damon Flagg. "He hit a woman that was working... a mother of four... from behind. A petite woman from behind and knocked her out unconscious, broke her jaw, left her on the street... for what?"

Omara works as a security guard for several apartment buildings on West 35th Street. Her attacker wasn't one of the trespassers she sometimes has to ask to leave. She says it was an Amazon delivery guy.

"I never encountered any problems with any drivers or delivery persons," she said.

But there was a problem Wednesday night when residents called her. Someone was ringing their apartments repeatedly using a keypad and covering the camera. Omara found two men who appeared to be Amazon workers, trying to get into the building to deliver a package.

"I approached them and said, 'hey, who are you guys looking for?' One of the drivers got very aggressive with me, and I kind of like walked off," Omara said.

She says it was after she turned away that the driver punched her.

"I fell down to the ground for two minutes, knocked out. I was able to get up and call 911," Omara said.

The NYPD confirmed it is investigating the assault.

Eyewitness News reached out to Amazon, who responded through a spokesperson. They said their thoughts are with the victim, and they are looking into the incident and will support police as they investigate.

Omara's husband says when he got the call about what happened, he wanted to find the guy himself.

Omara also injured her hands and leg as she hit the ground, but it's that broken jaw that will be the biggest challenge. It has to be wired shut.

"She's not going to be able to talk for four to six weeks," Flagg said. "She's not going to be able to eat for four to six weeks. She's not going to be able to work for four to six weeks... because she tried to help somebody?"

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.