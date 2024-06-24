Woman shot in back while sitting in car in Soundview

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman was shot in a car in the Bronx early Monday morning.

The victim was struck in the back while in the car at East 174th Street and Commonwealth Avenue in the Soundview Section at around 1:40 a.m.

The 25-year-old woman was shot in her right shoulder.

She was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

The rear windshield of the vehicle was shattered.

Police taped off the area as they investigated the crime scene.

There are few businesses on the block and police were searching for surveillance video to figure out a possible motive.

So far, no arrests have been made.

----------

