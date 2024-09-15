2 adults, 17-year-old girl killed in car crash on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two adults and a 17-year-old girl are dead after a car crash on the Garden State Parkway.

The crash happened just before midnight on Saturday on the northbound side of the parkway in Woodbridge Township.

According to New Jersey State Police, 54-year-old David Dryerman was driving a Tesla when the car ran off the road. The car then struck a sign, guardrail and concrete bridge support.

Officials say Dryerman and two passengers, 54-year-old Michele Dryerman and a 17-year-old girl, were all killed as a result of the crash. All three victims are from Woodcliff Lake.

In a message posted to Facebook, Woodcliff Lake Mayor Carlos A. Rendo offered his condolences.

"I just received word of this terrible tragedy. I have ordered that our flags be lowered. I am in shock. Please keep the family in your prayers," Rendo said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.

