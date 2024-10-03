Surveillance video shows suspect armed with rifle trying to rob bakery in Woodhaven, Queens

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect accused of attempting to rob a Queens bakery while armed with a large gun.

Surveillance video captures the attempted armed robbery at the 95-20 Jamaica Avenue store around 8 p.m. on September 23.

Police say the suspect while inside the bakery displayed a rifle before proceeding to demand money from an employee. The bakery worker managed to escape through a rear door.

Officers say the suspect then fled the scene on foot southbound on 97th Street in a dark colored SUV.

No one was injured during the incident.

According to the NYPD, the suspect is described as a man with a light complexion and heavy build. He was last seen wearing two different dark-colored sunglasses, a blue bandana, grey colored t-shirt and dark-colored shorts and shoes.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call the NYPD s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

