Worker trapped inside newly constructed home after wall collapse in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- First responders are on the scene after a worker became trapped at a construction site in Bridgeport on Monday morning.
It happened in the 1000 block of Stratford Avenue just after 9 a.m.
Just before noon, officials said the worker remained trapped in the newly constructed home after a wall collapsed.
The worker's injuries are considered serious, but not-life-threatening.
Bridgeport Fire Department, Bridgeport Police Department, and AMR are on the scene.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.