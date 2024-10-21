Worker trapped inside newly constructed home after wall collapse in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- First responders are on the scene after a worker became trapped at a construction site in Bridgeport on Monday morning.

It happened in the 1000 block of Stratford Avenue just after 9 a.m.

Just before noon, officials said the worker remained trapped in the newly constructed home after a wall collapsed.

The worker's injuries are considered serious, but not-life-threatening.

Bridgeport Fire Department, Bridgeport Police Department, and AMR are on the scene.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

