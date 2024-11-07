Young woman in critical condition after being struck by subway train in Harlem: police sources

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A young woman is in critical condition after being hit by a subway train in Harlem on Wednesday.

Police sources told Eyewitness News that a victim, between the ages of 17 and 20, was somehow struck by a train at the West 135th Street subway station.

It's not clear how the accident happened.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition after suffering injuries to her arm and legs.

No. 2 and 3 subway lines have resumed service, but with delays.

