Zohran Mamdani looks forward to the November election for NYC Mayor

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An election night stunner in the democratic primary for mayor and it wasn't a nail-biter win for Zohran Mamdani, but an apparent decisive victory that shattered any 'ranked choice' dreams for his challengers.

His campaign targeted and attracted young voters unfazed by the 33-year-old's thin resume and lack of political, governmental and administrative experience.

The Queens assemblyman spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter on Wednesday afternoon,.

"It is my belief that every New Yorker should have what they need to live a dignified life. It shouldn't be something that they can be priced out of. And that's why, at the heart of our campaign is this focus on freezing the rent for more than 2 million rent stabilized tenants, making the slowest busses in the country fast," he said.

Mamdani, who would be the city's first Muslim mayor and its youngest mayor in a century if elected, faced skepticism over the feasibility of some of his proposals and backlash over some of his comments on Israel.

A socialist mayor is cause for concern, says Kathryn Wylde of the Partnership for New York City.

She said the prospect is terrifying to the business community, and Mamdani will need to broaden his base to win in November and to govern, if he does.

"The problem is, when the solution is spending more government money, that means raising taxes. And that means prices go up, rents go up. There's no magic bullet here," Wylde said.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo, in conceding defeat, congratulated and even applauded Mamdani for organizing an impactful campaign that inspired supporters to come out and vote on a scorching day that nearly reached 100 degrees.

Cuomo, the early front-runner in the race, conceded on Tuesday night, but he has not abandoned his bid to be New York City's 111th mayor. He could run as a third-party candidate in November.

"I want to give some thought about the best way to help the party, but most of all, the best way to help the city," Cuomo said.

Mayor Eric Adams is already running as an independent. He will formally announce his re-election campaign on Thursday on the steps of city hall.

"He's a snake oil salesman. He will say and do anything to get elected. I am looking forward to being on the campaign trail and showing New Yorkers we can't go backwards," Adams said during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.

Wylde said despite his challenges, it would be premature to count out Adams.

"I delivered for the city. We are not going backwards. We are not going back to a place where we want to defund the police, don't invest in jobs, where we believe we can make broken promises that we can't deliver," Adams said.

"He has exacerbated a cost-of-living crisis. He raised the rent on more than 2 million New Yorkers by 9%. He increased water bills to the highest they've been in 13 years, and he sided with Con Edison when they wanted to increase gas and electric bills by $65 a month. This is someone who has put his thumb on the scale against working in middle-class New Yorkers. We need someone who will actually use every tool to provide relief to those same New Yorkers," Mamdani countered.

Heading toward the fall, Mamdani is also sure to face a renewed wave of criticism from the city's business and real estate communities, which have opposed his plans to hike taxes on the wealthy and poured money into Cuomo's political action committees.

Republicans, too, have begun to pile on Mamdani, perhaps seeing a potential upset in the cards if the city's more conservative voters turn out to oppose him in November.

Mamdani thrilled liberal voters with a campaign focused on lowering the high cost of living, but he would be the most left-leaning mayor in generations. He is pro-immigrant, a champion of Palestinian rights, and has proposed socialist-style programs including government-owned grocery stores.

The Republican mayoral candidate, Curtis Sliwa, called Mamdani "too extreme for a city already on edge."