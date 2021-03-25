Postal worker charged with stealing credit card from route, using it to pay for $8,000 breast lift

By Eyewitness News
BABYLON, Long Island -- A New York City postal worker was charged with stealing a credit card from her mail route and using it to pay for a breast lift.

Prosecutors say that Shakera Small, 31, used the stolen credit card to pay for the $8,000 procedure at Long Island Plastic Surgery.

Prosecutors say Small used an alias when she visited the office in Babylon. They say she presented the office with a forged driver's license.

A few days later she used the stolen card to pay the office, then underwent the procedure.
