FBI: Wisconsin postal worker stole money from thousands of letters

EMBED </>More Videos

A postal worker was arrested in Wisconsin after she was caught stealing thousands of letters to pay bills.

A Wisconsin postal worker has been fired after the FBI reportedly caught her stealing mail.

Investigators say they found more than 6,000 opened envelopes in the woman's car. Some of the mail dated back to March 2017. Much of it was intended for people celebrating birthdays and special occasions.

Agents said the postal worker was caught in a sting that involved a $20 bill in an envelope. When the envelope was opened, it sent a signal to agents, who arrested the worker.

The postal worker told investigators she used the stolen money to take care of her children and pay bills.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mailmanpostal servicetheftu.s. & worldWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man wanted for questioning after 21 hurt in parking garage fire
2 drown in NJ trying to rescue swimmer who was later saved
Protesters hold vigil for chickens killed in religious ritual
Feces vigilante: Woman rubs dog waste on neighbor's door
AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Florence head northeast
Tom Arnold, Mark Burnett get into fight at pre-Emmys party
Tractor-trailer smashes into 3 homes, cars on Staten Island
MTA worker arraigned in fatal shooting of correction officer
Show More
6 Yonkers officers honored for exceptional acts of valor
Diaper-wearing man allegedly fakes disability to meet women
LI doctor, wife killed when plane crashes in Boston suburb
Florence flooding spreads, body of 1-year-old recovered
Florence updates: 23 dead, including 17 in NC
More News