Power outage hits Upper Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6359224" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Breaking: A power outage hit Upper Manhattan early Friday morning.

#breaking power outages reported on UWS and UES. Lights mostly back on. Lights still out at 66 and 5th Ave #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/Ig9xqY0IWf — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) August 7, 2020

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A brief power outage affected Manhattan early Friday affecting the Upper West Side, Upper East Side and Harlem.The outage happened just after 5:15 a.m. Friday.Footage captured by an Eyewitness News camera showed no power on the Upper West Side north of West 72nd Street.Con Edision said they are investigating a problem on a transmission system that caused three networks in Manhattan to lose their electric supply.ConEd's online indicator increased from 67 outages to 1,268 customers (including apartment and office buildings) out in Manhattan.The power started to come back on shortly before 6:00 a.m.Power came back up for most of the area after 30 minutes. There will be pockets that a little more time to restore, a spokesperson said.Con Edison web site showed 69,973 customers out with a restoration of 8 a.m.Due to the power outage, expect mass transit disruptions on A, B, C, D, 1, 2 & 3 train service in Manhattan. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.----------