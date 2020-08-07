Power outage hits Upper Manhattan

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A brief power outage affected Manhattan early Friday affecting the Upper West Side, Upper East Side and Harlem.

The outage happened just after 5:15 a.m. Friday.

Footage captured by an Eyewitness News camera showed no power on the Upper West Side north of West 72nd Street.

EMBED More News Videos

Breaking: A power outage hit Upper Manhattan early Friday morning.



Con Edision said they are investigating a problem on a transmission system that caused three networks in Manhattan to lose their electric supply.

ConEd's online indicator increased from 67 outages to 1,268 customers (including apartment and office buildings) out in Manhattan.

RELATED: Looking back at the July 13, 1977 New York City blackout

The power started to come back on shortly before 6:00 a.m.

Power came back up for most of the area after 30 minutes. There will be pockets that a little more time to restore, a spokesperson said.



Con Edison web site showed 69,973 customers out with a restoration of 8 a.m.

Due to the power outage, expect mass transit disruptions on A, B, C, D, 1, 2 & 3 train service in Manhattan. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citypower outage
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Isaias Aftermath: Hundreds of thousands still without power
Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat
Woman buying MetroCard slashed in random subway station attack
Man beaten, robbed of $200K life savings outside bank
Generator causes 'fatal levels' of carbon monoxide inside NJ home
Terrifying boat fire caught on camera in Queens
Congress urges Postal Service to undo changes slowing mail
Show More
9/11 charity plans alternative ceremony at trade center site
'No evictions as long as we are in the middle of the epidemic,' Cuomo says
Restaurant owners, workers present reopening plan to Cuomo
Boy who survived illness linked to COVID honored by hospital
Gyms make safety changes amid COVID, but still no timetable to open
More TOP STORIES News