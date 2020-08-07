weather

Post-Isaias nightmare continues in Queens, other NYC neighborhoods

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Despite some progress being made - 12,000 fewer power outages on Friday morning than there were Thursday morning - some New York City residents are still living in storm zones ravaged by Tropical Storm Isaias.

In Queens alone, there are still more than 20,000 people without power.

Citywide there are 3100 work orders for downed trees. We know nearly 600 have been cleaned up.

Citizen App video shows the moments right after a tree came down on Fleet Street off of 68th Avenue Thursday night in Forrest Hills.

It came crashing down on a car that was driving down the street. It was likely the soaked ground that led to this tree falling.

Thankfully it appears the driver was able to get out, and no one was seriously injured.

Throughout the city - and particularly in Queens - there are still hundreds of downed trees.

In Astoria, a giant tree came down on several cars days ago. Some thought this would have been cleaned up by now.

The street has been impassable since the storm, and residents are waiting for crews to get there and clear the mess.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is blaming ConEd for the delay in clearing streets.

He says city tree clearing crews have to prioritize areas where utility workers need access to downed lines.

"I think we've all been frustrated over the years," the mayor said Thursday. "We depend on Con Edison, and we don't always get the answers we need, and the follow through."

"The City of New York will do everything in our power to make sure that ConEd keeps moving and gives people back their power, especially with everything else going on," he continued.

