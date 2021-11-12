Woman shot in neck inside Lower East Side apartment believed to be pregnant

The incident happened inside 364 Madison Street just after 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.
She is believed to be pregnant.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say they are searching for the 28-year-old boyfriend of the victim, who allegedly fled the scene on foot.
Few other details were released.
