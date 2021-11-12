Woman shot in neck inside Lower East Side apartment believed to be pregnant

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11221721" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 31-year-old woman was robbed of her wallet and shoved onto subway tracks during a robbery at 7th Avenue station in Midtown Wednesday.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the boyfriend of a woman who was shot in the neck inside an apartment on the Lower East Side.The incident happened inside 364 Madison Street just after 8:15 p.m. Thursday.Police said the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.She is believed to be pregnant.The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Police say they are searching for the 28-year-old boyfriend of the victim, who allegedly fled the scene on foot.Few other details were released.----------