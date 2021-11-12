Woman shot in neck inside Lower East Side apartment believed to be pregnant

By Eyewitness News
Woman shot in neck inside NYC apartment

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the boyfriend of a woman who was shot in the neck inside an apartment on the Lower East Side.

The incident happened inside 364 Madison Street just after 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

She is believed to be pregnant.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they are searching for the 28-year-old boyfriend of the victim, who allegedly fled the scene on foot.

Few other details were released.

Related topics:
lower east sidemanhattannew york citywoman shotnypdshooting
