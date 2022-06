EMBED >More News Videos A house in Hampton Bays was completely destroyed in a fire.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- People were invited by the Whitney Museum in New York City to create their own works of art in honor of Pride Month.The entire lawn in front of the museum was transformed for the event.An abundance of art was displayed there, in addition to the usual indoor exhibits.Many activities were designed particularly for kids and families.There were also performances and special giveaways.----------