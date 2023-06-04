Organizers expect more than 50,000 people to turn out.

Pride parade kicks off month of celebration, spreads color across Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A pride parade in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community will take on Queens Sunday.

The parade will go down 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights at noon and a multicultural festival will follow.

Organizers expect more than 50,000 people to turn out.

This year's seven grand marshals include Drag Story Hour, other local organizations, and city council members.

Queens Pride is the second largest pride parade in the tri-state area.

