Politics

Last day of campaigning for NY gubernatorial primary candidates

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Last day of campaigning for NY gubernatorial primary candidates

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York's Primary Election Day is Tuesday, and the candidates were out on the trail Monday for the last day of campaigning.

Early voting wrapped up on Sunday.


Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was vaulted into office last fall when Andrew Cuomo resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal, is trying to hold on to her job.

She greeted voters on 125th street in Harlem Monday night.

"We need the strongest Democrat. That Democrat is me," she said.

Hochul, a Democrat from western New York, is facing challenges from New York City's elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, and Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate congressman from Long Island.

Tuesday's elections cover New York's statewide offices and state assembly races, but primary elections for U.S. House seats and the state Senate will be held August 23.



Those elections were delayed because of a redistricting lawsuit that led a court to throw out new political maps.

Hochul, who was Cuomo's lieutenant governor for six years, promised to restore New Yorkers' faith in its government after stepping into the office last summer, but she hit a major stumbling block in April, when her handpicked lieutenant governor was arrested in a federal corruption probe.

Williams, a progressive running to Hochul's left, said Hochul is either "consistently shamefully out of the loop, or shamefully enabling through her inaction."


He brought his own rhythm to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as he reached out to subway riders for their support.

"New Yorkers, they can feel they're not better off right now," he said. "Whether public safety, the economy, they can feel it. That's because of status quo elected officials."

Suozzi, running to Hochul's right, says she's not being tough enough on crime, suggesting she should have gone further to harden the state's bail law.

"If politicians don't do what the people want, you throw them out of office," Suozzi said.

On the Republican side, Rep. Lee Zeldin is considered the front-runner in a crowded field that features Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City's former mayor Rudy Giuliani; Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino; and businessman Harry Wilson.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has endorsed Zeldin, who also enjoys the backing of the state GOP and Conservative Party, but Trump has stayed out of the race.

The Democratic candidates hit the trail across New York City over the weekend, highlighting crime and abortion rights.
"We made substantial changes to bail reform just a few months ago," Hochul said. "We made sure hate crimes, especially against Asians are covered. We understand we need more discretion for judges to do the right thing. We made sure violent crimes are now covered. We made very dramatic changes."


Suozzi, a three-term Congressman from Glen Cove, says he wants to fight crime.

"That's my number one issue," he said. "(Hochul) treats it like an afterthought. All the way from fixing bail reform to lifting up kids in troubled schools, I have a 15-point crime and intervention plan. People have so much anxiety. They're afraid to take the subway. Afraid to go back to work."

Williams was a City Council member before being elected Public Advocate.

"Democrats have dropped the ball on so many issues for so long, and that includes Governor Hochul," he said. "Not just nine months as governor, but six years as lieutenant governor. If you want a new New York, a better than what we were, come on and vote Jumaane Williams."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ALSO READ | Heartbroken family speaks out after grandmother killed in Brooklyn hit and run rampage
EMBED More News Videos

A devastated family is speaking out after a grandmother was killed and her 8-year-old grandson was injured during a Brooklyn hit and run rampage. Sonia Rincon has more.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citynew yorknew york governorprimary electionvotinggovernornew york state politicspolitics
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
At least 46 bodies found in 18-wheeler in San Antonio
3 dead, at least 50 injured after Amtrak train derails in Missouri
Video: Giuliani slapped on back inside supermarket, worker arrested
AccuWeather: Picture perfect
"Nobody saw..." New questions after a girl drowns in a rented pool
Video shows man stealing puppy, riding off on scooter in NYC
Actress Mary Mara dies at 61 after drowning in river: police
Show More
Westchester Co. reproductive healthcare legislation up for vote
2022 Jimmy Award finalists step into the spotlight
NYC mayor takes aim at garbage piles, illegal dumping
'Full House' star shoved by police during Roe protest, video shows
Truck carrying fireworks catches fire on I-287 in NJ
More TOP STORIES News