Police presence increases at Princeton University as search for missing student continues

PRINCETON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The search continues for a missing Princeton University student and local law enforcement is increasing their efforts.

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, is an undergraduate student who was last seen around 3:00 a.m. on October 14.

More Princeton police are patrolling the university campus and have deployed a helicopter, drones, and watercraft to increase their search radius.

Ewunetie was on school grounds near Scully Hall when she was last seen, according to the Princeton Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information on Ewunetie's whereabouts should contact the Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000 or contact local authorities.

