MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is due back in court after he was one of four people arrested on racketeering charges.
Federal prosecutors released photos of 6ix9ine's, AKA Daniel Hernandez's, alleged involvement in several violent incidents in their request that the judge not grant him bail.
The first picture shows shots fired inside the Barclays Center on April 21st.
The next shows the robbery of a man at gunpoint in Midtown on April 3rd, in an attack that was allegedly directed, and filmed, by 6ix9ine himself.
On July 16th, 6ix9ine and others allegedly conspired to shoot an individual in the vicinity of Fulton Street and Utica Avenue in Brooklyn, but ended up striking a bystander in the foot. 6ix9ine was there.
An AR-15 style rifle was apparently recovered in 6ix9ine's apartment.
The 22-year-old rapper's arrest appears to be connected to a shooting at a party last month on the Upper East Side.
Among those arrested are the victim, Faheem "Crippy" Walter, who was shot during the fight, and Tekashi69's recently-fired former manager, 36-year-old Kifano "Shotti" Jordan. Jensel "Ish" Butler was also arrested.
They are all charged with racketeering and firearms possession.
6ix9ine has been one of the most ascendant and controversial names in hip-hop in recent months. His debut album, Day69, was among the most downloaded records on iTunes following its February release.
But he also has had a series of run-ins with law enforcement and has publicly identified himself as a member of a violent New York gang. He recently pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Brooklyn Criminal Court in connection with a May traffic stop.
In a 2015 case in New York, 6ix9ine was sentenced to probation for his involvement in a sexually explicit video of a 13-year-old girl.
The video, posted on social media, showed the girl performing a sex act on another man while 6ix9ine "stands behind the child making a thrusting motion with his pelvis and smacking her on her buttocks," according to court documents.
The shooting occurred outside what was a party to celebrate Tekashi69 receiving probation in that child sex case earlier in the day.
