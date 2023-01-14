Rally held to oppose possible multi-billion dollar casino on Long Island

A handful of demonstrators gathered on Long Island to voice their opposition to the new proposed casino at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum site.

The Las Vegas Sands filed an application for three downstate facilities with gaming licenses.

This includes the 80 acres of real estate that belongs to the coliseum in Uniondale.

The casino development would include hotels, restaurants, a performance venue and convention space.

However, the Nostrand Gardens Civic Association says a casino would be bad for the community. Members say it could lead to higher crime among other things.

"It only promotes psychological addictions," said Pearl Jacobs of the Nostrand Gardens Civic Association. "It's a traffic nightmare, and a pollution and environmental nightmare."

The Las Vegas Sands says the casino will create 12,000 construction jobs and 5,000 entertainment positions.

The Nassau County Executive says if the revenue is right and the community support is there, that he would be open-minded.

"I think it would be governmental malpractice not to listen," Bruce Blakeman said.

The deal must still meet state approval.

