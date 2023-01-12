Resort company announces plans for multi-billion dollar casino on Long Island

The company has agreed to purchase a long-term lease of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- The Las Vegas Sands announced plans Thursday to pursue the development of a multi-billion dollar casino and entertainment project on Long Island.

It would allow the company to control about 80 acres in Nassau County.

The casino development would include hotels, restaurants, a performance venue and convention space.

It would also help provide thousands of union jobs both in construction and operations.

"Our company's track record of driving significant economic benefits to the communities in which we operate and the meaningful relationships and partnerships we have created in each of those communities gives us a unique perspective on what it takes to develop transformative tourism destinations that positively impact the local community. Based on that experience, we strongly believe Long Island can be home to one of the region's great entertainment and hospitality developments" said CEO Robert G. Goldstein. "Our announcement today is only the first part of this journey. Our ability to put forward a compelling and competitive proposal will only succeed if we engage with the Long Island community and, in collaboration, develop a proposal that reflects the input of all those involved."

The deal must still meet state approval.

