Protestors block traffic, shut down Holland Tunnel

Demonstrators blocked traffic on the New York side of the tunnel.
Police were there, but there was no word on how long the closure would last.
Meanwhile in Chicago, small but vocal demonstrations took place after the release of police body cam video showing an officer chasing 13-year-old Adam Toleda moments before he was shot to death.
A gun was found nearby, but video shows Toleda put his hands up without a gun when the officer fired.
