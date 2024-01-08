Pro-Palestinian protesters blocking Holland Tunnel and major East River bridges in New York City

BREAKING: Pro-Palestinian protesters are blocking traffic on Monday morning on the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges as well as the Holland Tunnel.

BREAKING: Protesters block major NYC bridges and tunnels BREAKING: Pro-Palestinian protesters are blocking traffic on Monday morning on the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges as well as the Holland Tunnel.

BREAKING: Protesters block major NYC bridges and tunnels BREAKING: Pro-Palestinian protesters are blocking traffic on Monday morning on the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges as well as the Holland Tunnel.

BREAKING: Protesters block major NYC bridges and tunnels BREAKING: Pro-Palestinian protesters are blocking traffic on Monday morning on the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges as well as the Holland Tunnel.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Pro-Palestinian protesters are blocking traffic on the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges as well as the Holland Tunnel.

The protests were reported Monday around 10 a.m.

The Holland Tunnel, Brooklyn Bridge and Williamsburg Bridge have all been impacted.

Video from the Citizen app showed group gathering on the Brooklyn Bridge, and protesters blocking entrances to the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg and Holland Tunnel. There are a few dozen protesters at each location.

The NYPD is now moving in to make arrests for blocking traffic.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.