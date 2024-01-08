Yonkers high school basketball coach dismissed after anti-Semitic incident at game

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- There is an apology from the City of Yonkers and its public schools for an anti-Semitic incident at a women's basketball game.

The game took place on Thursday night at Roosevelt High School, which hosted Leffell, a private Jewish school.

A player from Leffell wrote an op-ed saying Roosevelt players made comments like 'Free Palestine' and cursed at them.

Roosevelt's coach and a player have both been dismissed.

Yonkers Councilman John Rubbo released a statement saying,

"I am appalled by the alleged anti-Semitic comments made by students at the Roosevelt High School basketball game. Any form of hate speech or discrimination is unequivocally unacceptable and must be condemned outright.

I commend Mayor Spano for his swift action in convening a meeting of all involved parties to confront racism in all its forms within our city and schools. It's essential that we address these issues head-on and foster an environment of understanding and respect.:

I am disappointed in the Central Office of the Yonkers Public Schools district's response, which downplayed the seriousness of the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Rally held for Long Island teacher who says he was fired for being gay

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.