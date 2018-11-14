Amber Alert: Police ask public to stop spreading rumors; reward increased to $30K

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating a claim that a missing 13-year-old girl may have been spotted in Charlotte.

By
LUMBERTON, North Carolina --
Lumberton police officials, in a news conference afternoon, encouraged the public to stop sharing "misinformation" about the Amber Alert case that has rocked the community for more than a week, saying that it is hampering their investigation.

EMBED More News Videos

The FBI is asking people with information to call 910-272-5871.


On Tuesday, officials received a report that a girl who looked like Hania Aguilar may be in Charlotte.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking into the report, but they said there is no reason to believe it is accurate.

The FBI, at the news conference, also announced that it increased the reward for information in Hania Aguilar's disappearance from $15,000 to $25,000.

With the $5,000 Gov. Roy Cooper promised from the state
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertmissing teenagermissing girlabductionkidnappingNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire in Bound Brook
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry weather headed this way
New Amazon HQ set for Queens prompts protests
Search for suspect in violent Midtown robberies
Mom hands baby to stranger outside Brooklyn construction site
Bloomberg Democrat for life, still considering 2020 run
Opening statements continue on day 2 of El Chapo trial
California wildfires death toll rises, some return home
Show More
Prestigious high school shuts down bathrooms due to vaping
NJ man blames NY Jets for DWI crash after arrest
VIDEO: Woman attacks McDonald's manager over ketchup
Powerball winner who bought ticket in Harlem to be revealed
Investigation into police-involved shooting in East Orange
More News