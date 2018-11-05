Hania Aguilar (Lumberton Police Department)

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl from North Carolina after police say an unidentified man snatched her from outside her home Monday morning.Authorities say Hania Noleia Aguilar was kidnapped from her front yard, according to the Lumberton Police Department.It happened just before 7 a.m. at Rosewood Mobile Home Park off East Elizabethtown Road. An Amber Alert was issued for the girl around 10 a.m.Witnesses said the man had a yellow bandanna over his face, so they did not get a good look at him.They said he grabbed Aguilar and forced her into a stolen green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina tag NWS 984.Aguilar is approximately 5 feet tall and 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.If anyone locates or sees the Aguilar or the vehicle please contact Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department (910) 671-3845 immediately.----------