WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --A New York City Council member is calling for cameras on the sides of school buses that can record drivers so impatient they drive dangerously, following two such incidents recently in Brooklyn.
"New Yorkers are always in a rush. That's why we call it a 'New York Minute'", said City Councilman Ben Kallos.
He says drivers often get away with passing stopped school buses because a police officer has to witness it, unless there's documentation, like a video.
Which is why Kallos says every school bus in New York City should be equipped with surveillance cameras.
"Every single school bus would have a camera on the stop arm and around the bus on both sides, and they give a feed to police authorities," he said.
Kallos says the cameras could be installed at the same time as mandated GPS tracking devices.
The technology is similar to red light cameras, with fines of up to $500 mailed to the vehicle's owner.
"That stop arm goes out, and here in New York City those cars whiz by at high speeds," said Kallos. "This is far more efficient, they're doing it all over the country and we should do it here."
The plan must be approved by the State Legislature. Kallos says if lawmakers vote yes, cameras could be installed in time for the new school year in September.
The latest incident occurred when a pickup truck was driven on a sidewalk at 8:30 a.m. on Monday at Harrison Avenue and Wallabout Street in Williamsburg.
The truck went onto the sidewalk, which is right in front of a school, and continued for several seconds to get around slow-moving traffic.
Last week, another car was caught on camera driving on a sidewalk in front of a school in Borough Park.
Police eventually located that vehicle.
Monday morning's incident is under investigation.
