Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass Brooklyn school buses

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A former New York State Assemblyman from Brooklyn has released a video of a driver purportedly using the sidewalk to go around parked school buses, coming within inches of young children.

Dov Hikind says the video was recorded at the Vizhnitz Cheder on 53rd Street in Borough Park, where the buses were dropping off children.

The kids can be seen walking toward the entrance when the driver approaches and waits for several to run in front of the vehicle before speeding past them.

"Such behavior is outrageous, wild, reckless, and unacceptable," said Hikind, who represented the district for 36 years.

He is calling on the NYPD to take action.

"The video evidence and license plate number have been forwarded to the chief of police of the 66th Precinct," he said. "The community is demanding the arrest of this sick individual who unnecessarily endangered the lives of children simply because he couldn't wait an extra few minutes behind a bus."

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school busBorough ParkBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family, including 5 children, struck by vehicle at 7-Eleven
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing in NJ
AccuWeather: Mild air moving into New York area
5 children left home alone hospitalized after Bronx fire
Sea of blue on Long Island as NYPD detective laid to rest
4-alarm fire tears through 7-story building in Manhattan
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
Man killed after being dragged onto tracks at Grand Central
Show More
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
Mom gets life for death of baby found in maggot-filled diaper
Winter storm creates dangerous travel conditions
Burberry apologizes for hoodie with noose knot
Man stabbed to death in NY home; Suspect arrested in Boston
More News