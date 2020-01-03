Quadruple shooting in Brooklyn leaves woman, 3 men injured

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four people, including three men and a woman, were shot on a street in Brooklyn on Thursday evening.

The incident was reported on 62nd Street just after 8 p.m.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg, a 37-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and leg. All three were taken to NYU Langone Lutheran Hospital.

The fourth victim, a 23-year-old woman, walked into Maimonides Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her leg.

It is currently unknown what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

