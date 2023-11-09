NYPD officers praised for rescuing man who fell on subway tracks in Queens with train approaching

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Heart-stopping video captured the frightening moment a man fell onto subway tracks in Queens.

Fortunately for him, there were two NYPD officers nearby ready, willing and able to do what a hero cop does - save lives.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at the 90th Street and Roosevelt Avenue station.

Officers Jonathan Valle and David Canarte, just two years out of the academy, were assigned to the Mobile Force Field Post at the station when they saw a man fall off the platform onto the tracks of the southbound 7 train.

"We noticed that a male was walking a little bit too close to the edge, and all of a sudden he just fell onto the tracks," Valle said.

The officers rushed over and tried to talk the man, but he couldn't respond. And in the distance was a No. 7 train baring down, a minute or so away.

Officer Valle jumped onto the bed, and Officer Canarte tried to get the attention of the train engineer.

"I signaled the train for the train to stop, not sure if he saw me, but if he didn't, we had less than a minute to get him out," Canarte said.

With the help of a good Samaritan, Officer Valle was able to hoist the victim into the hands of Officer Canarte, who was on the platform.

Canarte was able to pull the man back onto the platform, while Valle and the good Samaritan also climbed back onto the platform before the train pulled into the station.

"He was a big guy, but with enough push ups from the academy, you're able to hoist him up," Valle said.

The victim, identified as a 23-year-old Bronx resident, was taken to a nearby hospital, of course the story could have ended much differently.

"It's a great feeling to be able to help someone out that needs it, that's the reason most people where the shield that's on their chest," Canarte said. "If you're wearing that shield on your chest, that's your duty."

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.