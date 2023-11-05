Two NYPD officers rescue a man who fell onto train tracks in Queens.

NYPD officers rescue man who fell on subway tracks in Queens with train approaching

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a man who fell onto subway tracks with a train approaching the station in Queens.

The incident happened on Saturday just before 2 p.m. at the 90th Street and Roosevelt Avenue station.

Officers Jonathan Valle and David Carnarte were assigned to the Mobile Force Field Post at the station when they saw a man fall off the platform onto the tracks of the southbound 7 train.

With a 7 train approaching the station, police say Officer Valle jumped onto the tracks and grabbed the man.

With the help of a good Samaritan, Officer Valle was able to hoist the victim into the hands of Officer Carnate, who was on the platform.

Carnate was able to pull the man back onto the platform, while Valle and the good Samaritan also climbed back onto the platform before the train pulled into the station.

The victim, identified as a 23-year-old Bronx resident, was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition.

