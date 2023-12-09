Man found dead in front yard of Queens home

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A man was found dead in the front yard of a home in Queens on Friday night.

It happened on the corner of 122nd Street and 149th Avenue in South Ozone Park. Curiosity gathered behind crime scene tape as the corner transformed into a massive crime scene.

Sources say the man was found with a stab wound to his neck. Investigators say the victim was in his twenties. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police say they rushed to the scene around 4 p.m. Friday, but one neighbor says he thinks something may have happened overnight.

"The investigators came by and then pretty much just asked what did we see at a specific time," said Julien Trezza, "But I didn't see anybody."

It is unclear whether the victim lived in the home, or if he had any connection to it at all.

ALSO READ | 2 nurses, medical student stabbed amid visitor dispute at Newark hospital

Anthony Johnson has the latest details.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.