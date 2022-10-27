  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Bus crash topples utility pole in Queens, causing hundreds of power outages

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Thursday, October 27, 2022 1:04PM
EMBED <>More Videos

John Del Giorno reports over a bus crash in Queens.

CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A bus crashed into a utility pole in Queens Thursday knocking out power to hundreds of nearby buildings.

Video from Newscopter 7 up over the scene on Linden Boulevard between 233rd and 234th streets in Cambria Heights showed the mangled pole on top of the bus and debris strewn across the roadway.

Authorities say the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Linden Boulevard was closed as crews worked to clean up the scene.

Con Edison said 855 customers were left without power and the utiltiy could not say when the power would be restored.

ALSO READ | Thousands of officers to patrol subway system as focus shifts to mentally ill

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.