Mother, 2 children found dead in Queens; police investigating

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a mother and two children were found dead in Queens.

Their bodies were discovered Sunday afternoon inside a building on 111th Street in Corona.

The victims include a 30-year-old woman, a 10-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy.

There was a large police presence outside the taped off entrance to the building.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Few other details were released.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.

