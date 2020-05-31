Mother, 2 children found dead in Queens; police investigating

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a mother and two children were found dead in Queens.Their bodies were discovered Sunday afternoon inside a building on 111th Street in Corona.The victims include a 30-year-old woman, a 10-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy.There was a large police presence outside the taped off entrance to the building.The incident is currently under investigation.Few other details were released.----------