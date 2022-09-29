FDNY EMT stabbed to death by man in Queens, police searching for suspect

QUEENS (WABC) -- A 61-year-old FDNY Emergency Medical Technician lieutenant was killed after being stabbed by a man in Queens Thursday.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

It happened near the intersection of 20th Avenue and Steinway Street in Astoria.

A female FDNY EMT was stabbed. She was taken to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital.

Police are now searching for the suspect.

